BGMI Removed From Google Play Store, Apple App Store In India

The Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Thursday pulled down popular Battle Royal Game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from their respective platforms. The popular game, reportedly, was removed following the government's order to ban the application over security threats. However, an official confirmation from the government regarding the ban is still awaited.

A report by TechCrunch has quoted Google saying that the game was pulled down in compliance with the orders of the government. "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India," a Google spokesperson, as quoted by TechCrunch, said.

However, Krafton, the makers of the popular game, has said that they are clarifying how the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information", Krafton spokesperson said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI last year as an alternative for its popular game PUBG Mobile, which was banned by the Indian government, which cited that the app is engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

Along with PUBG Mobile, the government had also banned over 100 apps linked to China. Of the hundreds of apps banned in the country, Krafton’s PUBG was the only title that made a return, though with a completely revamped avatar. Krafton has claimed that BGMI and PUBG are different games and said the firm had put in place safeguards such as enforcing a time limit on the usage of its games, and login authentication to address any misuse of its titles.