BGMI Ban In India: You Can Still Play BGMI, But There Is A Catch

Battle Ground Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was delisted from the Playstore and App Store as per the orders of the Indian Government on the grounds of privacy concerns. Notably, the Indian Government has not ordered to ban on the servers of the game, unlike it did for PUBG Mobile. That means, the users who have the game installed on their handsets, can play whenever they want.

However, the incident has restricted Krafton to roll out new updates, new seasons, royal passes, and much more. But the players still have access to the game with all the maps, outfits, and other things available as before.

Recently, many popular Youtubers including Technical Guruji, have hinted that the Indian Government could soon allow the game developers to re-list the game by the end of the year. There are few reports which claim that the game developers can launch the game in a new avatar if it does not get a heads-up for re-listing the current game.

Moreover, after the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile, introducing BGMI was the only option that the game developers could do to attract one of the fastest-growing gaming industries. As a result, the game has over 50 million downloads on the PlayStore.

On the other hand, Krafton has made no official statement about the comeback of the game in India. Furthermore, hints coming from known sources and Youtubers have kept the ray of hope alive in the minds of fans.

Krafton has already announced that the upcoming month will see the release of the 2.3 Update for PUBG Mobile, the international version of BGMI. The Football Carnival and a massive collaboration with the well-known football player Leo Messi were both announced by Krafton in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Many players have started to speculate about whether the 2.3 updates will be accessible for the Indian version or not.