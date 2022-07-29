BGMI Ban: Users Can Still User Battlegrounds Mobile India On Installed Handsets, Claims Report

BGMI Ban: Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed from Google Play Store and Apple Play Store. (File image used for representation)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), one of the most popular mobile games in the country, disappeared suddenly from Google Play Store and Apple Play Store on Thursday following the central government's order to remove it due to security threats.

BGMI was introduced in India by Krafton last year to replace PUBG Mobile, which was also banned by India over security concerns amid a standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

However, a report by The Indian Express claimed there has been no "server-side ban" on BGMI, which means the game would still work without any issue on users' smartphones or tablets if they have not uninstalled it.

However, if they uninstall the BGMI, there would be no way to install it again. Although the users can still download an APK file of the BGMI app via third-party websites, it is not advisable as this process can harm their sets.

IT LAW TAKEDOWN PROVISION USED TO BLOCK BGMI

According to a report by Reuters, India used section 69A of the IT law to block BGMI. The same provisions were used earlier to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security.

Section 69A of the IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons.

KRAFTON SAY WILL CLARIFY HOW BGMI WAS REMOVED FROM GOOGLE, APPLE PLAY STORES

South Korean video game company Krafton, which developed the BGMI, on Friday said it will clarify how Apple and Google play stores removed the BGMI app from their respective app stores.

"We will let you know once we get specific information," it told news agency IANS.

BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton. It was released on July 2, 2021, for Android devices, and on August 18, 2021, for iOS devices, after the government banned PUBG and other Chinese apps over national security concerns.