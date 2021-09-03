New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the rise in hateful comments and the use of abusive language on its platform, micro-blogging site Twitter has recently introduced a new feature called 'Safety Mode'. Now, with the introduction of Safety Mode, Twitter will take strict action against the users who will drop hate/abusive comments on anyone's tweet.



With the help of 'safety mode,' Twitter will easily identify hate/abusive comments along with the persons' account and it will temporarily suspend the account for the next 7 days. With this feature, Twitter aims to curb harmful language on the platform. The new safety feature has been rolled out for a small group of users on both iOS and Android, and it will soon be rolled out for the rest of the users. Users can use this feature only in the English language.



Twitter in a blog post on Wednesday, said, "We've rolled out features and settings that may help you to feel more comfortable and in control of your experience, and we want to do more to reduce the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions."



It further added, "Unwelcome Tweets and noise can get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so we're introducing Safety Mode, a new feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions."



Safety Mode feature temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using potentially harmful language -- such as insults or hateful remarks -- or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.



When the feature is turned on in Settings, Twitter's systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the tweet's content and the relationship between the tweet author and replier, Twitter said.



The aim behind launching this feature is to make users more comfortable while tweeting their thoughts and opinions without the fear of receiving inappropriate comments. If a user wants to activate this feature then he/she can activate it by going to the Privacy and Safety tab in the menu. Apart from the hateful comments, Twitter will also keep an eye on the kind of content of the tweets.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen