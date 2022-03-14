New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Headphones are the most popular and widespread listening devices. People such as the gamers, musicians and even the common folks find experience of listening through over-the-ear headphones most soothing.

Here is a list of below Rs 5,000 headphones, that may give you the listening experience you deserve:

1. Sennheiser HD 400s : Priced at Rs 4574 on e-commerce platforms, the Sennheiser HD 400s wired over-the-ear headphones come loaded with a frequency range between 18 Hz to 20,000 Hz. There is a built-in microphone in the headphones as well as foldable design that makes it all the more compact.

2. JBL Tune 700 BT: JBL Tune 700 BT comes with heavy-bass feature with huge 27-hours of battery. The device also comes with controls to play or pause the music as well as volume adjustment. AUX connectivity, dual-mic as well as voice assistant support come as other notable features.

3. boAt Rockerz 550: Among the most sold budget headphones in India, boat Rockerz 550 come equipped with 50mm dynamic drivers which deliver powerful bass. The headphones can be connected both with Bluetooth and an AUX cable. The battery life is up to 20 hours on a single charge.

4. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphone: The heavy bass headphones come with 40mm audio drivers. They also promise 20 hours of battery life per charge. Other notable features include pressure-less ear muffs, voice assistant support, and on-ear controls.

5. Shure SRH240A: The Shure SRH420A are priced at Rs 4,999 and are available for purchase on Headphone Zone. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers and have a closed back design. The headphones come with a frequency response range of 20Hz - 20,000 Hz. They, however, do not come with built-in microphone.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma