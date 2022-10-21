Best Diwali Gifts 2022: 7 Amazing Gadgets To Gift To Your Friends And Family This Diwali

The festive season is right around the corner, and that means one thing for everyone: Diwali is coming! The festival of joy, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of good over evil. And this year, you are invited to spend it with friends and family by watching a virtual reality (VR) movie or enjoying a night of gaming after a long time. Let us take you through 10 breathtakingly useful tech gadgets that you must take with yourself to gift your friends and family this Diwali.

1. Kindle:

If you have someone in your family who loves to read, this can be the best festive gift for them. Unlike physical books, they need not carry different books while travelling in parts of the world. Also, the Kindle has a wide range of reading which will help enhance the knowledge of your loved ones.

2. A Storage Device (SSD/HDD):

An SSD or an external hard disk is a necessary piece of equipment in the tech bag which lets every computer user take a backup. Be it a gamer, programmer, or movie lover, this gift is going to look like a very thoughtful gift to them.

Not only just the backup, but it also acts like extra storage space in the console, hence helping in faster operations.

3. Smartwatch:

Another good gifting option this Diwali which you can gift to your family and friends. The smartwatch does not only function as an alarm clock or messages alert. It can also be used for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECGs, along with fitness tracking capabilities.

4. Earbuds/Airpods:

Earphones can be the best utility and budget-friendly gift you can give to someone. There are plenty of options available in the market including active noise cancellation, gaming headphones, and more.

However, it is up to your choice if you wanted to give wired headphones or Bluetooth earbuds.

5. Tablets:

If you do not have budget constraints, a tablet can also be a good option. If your friends and family are into movie or video streaming, gaming, designing, or editing, you can definitely consider purchasing the tablets.

There are a lot of festive discounts going on in the market, which can give you a fair deal along with some free accessories or goodies.

6. Power Banks:

Another utility gift that may be very useful at certain times. The power banks are quite affordable and can be another gifting option. You can definitely consider buying power banks from MI, Redmi, Oppo, and Croma.

The price range of the gift may vary between Rs 700 and can go up to Rs 2,500 depending on the power capacity and fast charging options.

7. Portable Speakers:

Last but not the least, there are plenty of smart speakers available in the market which can be a good gifting option. Not only limited to the songs, but the smart speakers can also provide information, and news, with electronics and appliance voice control.

Amazon Alexa and Google Home Mini are among the well-known speakers in the segment.