Best 5G Mobile Phones In India: Affordable 5G Smartphones You Can Buy This Festive Season

It is always better to stay connected with the latest technology that is available in the market. You may get a chance to work faster with faster speeds and higher accuracy, entertain yourself better with a larger and better screen, and connect better with the people with the better connectivity options and at the same time protect your data with high security, algorithms, and updates.

Recently, the PM of India has launched 5G services with the leading telecom operators, and we suggest you upgrade your handsets for obvious reasons. Be it better technology, faster connectivity, or reduced latency everything is going to help you in different ways.

So if you are planning to upgrade your handset this festive season, here are some of the best alternatives that are available in the market.

1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Being in the market for a long period of time, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is one of the best options that you can opt for. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a Super AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The full HD+ display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. The phone is IP53 certified and is dust and splash-resistant. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with an octa-core CPU and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a massive battery pack of 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging out-of-the-box. On the back, you'll find a triple-camera setup that's more than a 108-megapixel camera (sharpness of course), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Price- ₹19,999

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

With its smart looks and decent performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is also a decent choice in the market. An affordable 5G smartphone in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It has RAM of up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage options. It runs on OxygenOS 11. The Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate panel. It has a 64 MP main camera followed by an 8 MP-ultra wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The Nord CE 2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging right out of the box.

Price- ₹ 23,999

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T has a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Redmi Note 11T has a chipset by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. It has an octa-core processor that can go up to 2.2 GHz with options available for up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options. It works with the latest MIUI 12 version based on Android 11. The Redmi Note 11T has a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16 MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 11T has a 5,000mAh battery and has 33W fast charging available.

Price- ₹ 14,999

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cropping. Inside is an Exynos 2100 SoC with 8 GB of RAM combined with 256 GB of storage. In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a triple camera setup that includes a primary 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera lens which has 3x optical zoom and up to 30x zoom. For selfies, the Galaxy S21 FE has a 32-megapixel lens. In addition to these connectivity features of the phone, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging tasks. The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.

Price- ₹ 34,990

5. OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T is a pocket-friendly phone with some flagship features a large AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate panel. It is HDR10+ certified. Powered by Dimensity 1300 chip, suitable for daily use with the latest OxygenOS 12.1. The 50MP+8MP+2MP camera on the back can give you some crisp and clear pictures. Adding on to that, it has a 32 MP selfie camera. It consists of a 4,500mAh battery which supports 80W fast charging.

Price- ₹ 28,999