Best 5 Games Of 2022: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, The Last Of Us Part 1 And More

Gaming has grown in popularity among people of all ages. Games have evolved and now can be played on a computer, smartphone, or video game console. To keep people entertained, game developers regularly release new games. The genres of games vary, and some games cater to specific audiences. Children, for example, typically enjoy different types of games than adults. Outside of the gaming environment, video games provide an immersive experience that is difficult to replicate.

The sophistication of games has increased recently. Some games today feature technologically current graphics and sound effects that are realistic. Through educational simulations or follow-ups based on well-known franchises, games can also educate players. Many schools use video games to aid in student learning. Video games are another tool used by doctors to treat their patients. Video games have even been used to treat mental illnesses like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Regardless of your age or medical condition, games can be helpful.

As a result, we have listed the top 5 games to play in 2022 below.

1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II:

A first-person shooter game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was created by Infinity Ward and released by Activision. The phone now comes with improved gameplay with the addition of advanced AI systems in the campaign and co-op modes, water physics, swimming mechanics, and an overhauled vehicle system. The game was launched in October 2022.

2. God of War Ragnarök:

Another well-liked action-adventure game with a Norse mythology-based plot was released in November exclusively for Playstations. Kratos, the main character of the series, and his adolescent son Atreus appear in the game, which is set in ancient Scandinavia. The game, which marks the end of the Norse era of the series, deals with Ragnarök, the crucial moment in Norse mythology that was predicted to occur after Kratos killed the Aesir god Baldur in the previous game. Ragnarök is a major event in Norse mythology.

3. Elden Ring:

Elden Ring is a third-person interactive action game that was produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. It was created by the Japanese company FromSoftware. The game's plot centres on a customisable character who is on a quest to fix the titular Elden Ring and succeed the previous Elden Lord.

4. Stray:

A third-person adventure game that was just released has been created by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. The plot centres on a stray cat that accidentally enters a walled city filled with robots, machines, and mutant bacteria. With the aid of B-12, a drone companion, the cat attempts to escape and return to the surface.

5. The Last Of Us Part 1:

The Last of Us Part 1 is a well-known action-adventure game with updated gameplay that emphasises combat, exploration, and expanded accessibility options. The game's plot centres on Joel, who is tasked with protecting young Ellie while escorting her across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States and fighting off cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutant strain of the Cordyceps fungus. The single-player campaign The Last of Us: Left Behind, which follows Ellie and her best friend Riley, is part of the game.