Bengaluru To Witness Geminid Shower Tomorrow; Know When And Where To Watch

The geminid shower will peak between 2 to 3 am with over the fall of 100 meteors. (Image-Unsplash)

The startup capital of India, Bengaluru will witness the Geminid shower from the 2 am and 3 am with meteors passing by the earth. The people living in Bengaluru will not need any telescope or binoculars as it will be visible with your n*ked eyes.

The sky will look colourful and dazzling bright as over 100 meteors will pass by the earth. However, the whole situation will depend on the visibility of the sky. According to a report, Geminids travel at a speed of 125528.8 kilometres per hour which is almost 170 times faster than the speed of an airplane.

For your information, the Geminid meteor shower is regarded as one of the most stunning and biggest annual meteor showers. The 3200 Phaethon meteor is the cause of it. The meteor 3200 Phaeton left behind a dusty trail that when the earth passes through, some of the debris bumps into the earth's atmosphere and burns, producing the Geminid meteor shower.

While on the other hand, the weather forecast has predicted that the people might not be able to witness the meteor shower because of the pollution across the city. Areas like Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga, and Kolar near Bengaluru may give a good view of the meteor showers. Moreover, special events will be held at the planetarium to view the Geminids, by the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Earlier this year, the Leonid meteor shower happened and was visible in many parts of the United Kingdom. The peak time for the meteor shower was in between November 17 and 18. It was visible in between midnight and dawn.