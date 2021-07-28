Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS devices is expected to be launched by Krafton as early as next month. According to experts, the launch of iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India could surprise gamers any time soon.

Earlier this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India released its Patch Note stating that they have removed an issue where ‘the game was getting shut down when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu, with some iPad devices’. Soon after the South Korean developer Krafton removed the mention of iOS devices in the Patch Note and corrected it with ‘some devices’.

This has kept the gamers anticipating whether this was a typing mistake or a teaser by the South Korean developer ahead of releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS devices.

Till now, Krafton has not released BMI for iOS devices. However, the company has said that it is working on releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India very soon on iOS devices, including iPhones and iPad.

It should also be noted that Krafton is yet to make any official statement regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS devices. Still, experts suggest that the game will be released for iOS devices till next month. However, some well-known gamers like Ghatak, Kronten, and Mortal had said that iOS users might have to wait longer to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Experts have also suggested that the launch of iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India could be beneficial for Krafton as it would help the company to win thousands of gamers who are eagerly waiting for the iOS version to come.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha