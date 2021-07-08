As the game officially launched for Android users a week ago, iOS users are still waiting for their turn. Meanwhile, the FAQ section of the game is flooded with the questions such as "Does Krafton has a release planning for iOS version?"

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: A year has gone past since the Indian government banned one of the most famous mobile game 'PUBG'. However, the Krafton Game Union has now relaunched the game for its India users, giving it another name 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. The game was launched on June 17 but it was only available for testers. However, on July 2 the game has been officially launched for all Android users.

As the game officially launched for Android users a week ago, iOS users are still waiting for their turn. Meanwhile, the FAQ section of the game is flooded with the questions such as "Does Krafton has a release planning for iOS version?"

Krafton has ensured its iOS users that soon the game will be launched and they will keep their fans posted about the information and updates. The company said, "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Earlier, the rumours claimed that the gaming company will launch 'Battleground Mobile India' (BGMI) on the iOS version on July 6. However, the news turned out to be a false claim and users are still waiting. It is also being said that the game has already touched a mark of 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, the South Korean company has still not given any clear dates about when they will launch its iOS version as that is still under the developing process.

The Indian government banned the game last year in September by saying that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defence, and security of the country”. After which various attempts were made by the gaming company 'Krafton' to bring back the game in the country.

