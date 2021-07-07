Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to host a Launch Party event on July 8 and July 9. It will be a two day event in which 18 pro teams will battle for a prize of Rs. 6 lakhs.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Get ready to celebrate the return of PUBG Mobile's new Avtar, Battlegrounds Mobile India whose developer Krafton is going to host a Launch Party event on July 8 and July 9. Announcing the exciting news, the company shared a teaser video on YouTube which contains information about the launch party. It will be a two day event in which 18 pro teams will battle for a prize of Rs. 6 lakhs. The teams will be led by the famous PUBG Mobile veterans such as Dynamo, Mortal, K18, Godnixon, Ghatak, Shreeman Legend, Maxtern, Bandookbaz, Clash Universe, and more.

This comes amid the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2 which is believed to be the new form of PUBG Mobile. Earlier, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in India over security concerns. However, now Krafton has managed to bring it back in a different yet similar form of Battlegrounds Mobile India. To celebrate this comeback Krafton is organising a two-day Launch Party on July 8 and July 9 wherein 18 teams will fight for a prize of Rs. 6 lakhs.

These matches will be streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook and YouTube channels. As of now the company has released only these details. Information about the roster or timings for the matches is yet to be revealed. However, Krafton is soon going to give more information about the Launch party.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has completed 10 million downloads from Google Play store. It was opened for early access on June 17 available for Android users. On July 2 the much waited game was officially launched for everyone. However, the availability of the game on iOS is still unclear.

How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch party?

In order to watch the Launch party you need to visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook and YouTube channels where it will be streamed.

