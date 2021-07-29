BGMI Series 2021: Krafton revealed that the series will be launched with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. scroll down to known more:

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular royal battle is growing at a considerable pace among the youngsters once again. Introduced by Krafton to cater to the Indian market, esports has broken all the records in terms of downloads. Now, to keep the momentum high, Krafton has announced a first-ever esports tournament, BGMI Series 2021, in India.

BGMI Series 2021, is an open tournament for Indian players wherein the winner will get a hefty cash prize. Krafton revealed that the series will be launched with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Also, they have disclosed the format, eligibility and other details to participate in the tournament. The registrations for the same are currently ongoing. So if you are wondering how to register for the series then, scroll down below and check out the stepwise guidelines.

BGMI Series 2021: How to register for a tournament?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India--IndiaSeries_register

Step 2: Tap on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your BGMI ID such as name, contact number, email id, etc.

Step 4: Fill in details regarding your 'squad' (You can add an extra player to the team if in case any of your teammates in unavailable on the day of the tournament)

Step 5: Click on Registration

BGMI Series 2021: Date

The BGMI Series 2021 will span 3 months, and through this, the game developers are aiming to provide a platform for all the gaming enthusiasts to come together for gaming in India. The tournament is divided into five parts, namely in-game qualifiers, online qualifiers, quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand finale. Check out the schedule below:

IN-GAME QUALIFIERS ONLINE QUALIFIERS QUARTER-FINALS SEMI-FINALS GRAND FINALS 2nd Aug – 8th Aug 17th Aug – 12th Sept 16th Sept – 26th Sept 30th Sep – 3rd Oct 7th Oct – 10th Oct 1024 Teams Qualify 64 Teams Qualify 24 Teams Qualify 16 Teams Qualify Champions

BGMI Series 2021: In-game Qualifiers Criteria

- As per Krafton, Players registered for the tournament will have to play a total of 15 matches with their registered team by August 8, 2021.

- Only the top 10 matches of the teams will be eligible for the next round.

- In the case of ties, parameters like finish, survival time, accuracy, kills, and more will be considered.

- Top 1,024 teams will make it to the next round.

