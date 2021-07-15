You can register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament by visiting its official website. To register, you must have a Battlegrounds Mobile India account with a level of Platinum or above.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Krafton Game Union on Thursday announced that the registration for its first esports tournament -- Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 -- will begin in the country from July 19. In a statement, the South Korean company said that the event will have five stages while announcing a Rs 1 crore reward for the winner.

"Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 attempts to offer a platform to the beloved players of Battlegrounds in India to showcase their skills on the grand stage," it said.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Tournament Schedule:

The in-game qualifiers will start on August 2 and continue till August 8. The top 1024 squad will be able to participate in the game. After the in-game qualifiers, the online qualifiers will start from August 17 to September 12 among which 64 squads will be shortlisted.

The quarter-final round will start from September 16 and will continue till September 26. In this only 24 squads will be secure the place. These 24 squads will compete against each other in the semi-final round, which will start on 30 September and will end on 2 October. In the end, only 16 squads among 24 will remain in the game.

The final round will start from 7th October and will continue till 10th October. In which, 16 squads will be playing 20 matches over the period of 4 days. The squad with the highest cumulative score at the end of 20 matches will be declared the winner of the tournament.

The prize price for winning the tournament is divided on the basis of 5 teams. The pool prize for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament is Rs 1 crore. However, the first-place winner will get a reward of Rs 50 lakh. While the second-place winner will get a reward of Rs 25 lakh. The third-place winner will get a reward of Rs 10 lakh and the 4th place holder will get 3 lakhs and the fifth place holder will get a reward of 2 lakhs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen