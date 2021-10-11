New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Game Developer Krafton has announced dates for the launch of new modes, updates, and Diwali events in India for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The modes were previously associated with PUBG mobile and the new theme will be based on Diwali. The game developers want to give their audience a PUBG mobile-like experience on the BGMI. In the new modes for BGMI, players can expect new weapons and different modes of the game.

"The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game modes include Metro Royale, Titan-Last Stand, Vikendi, Zombie: Survive till Dawn, Infection Mode, Payload 2.0, and Erangel – Runic Theme Mode. Metro Royale mode was available on September 28 at 5:30 pm IST and will be available till 5:30 am on November 16. Similarly, Vikendi was made available at 7:30 am IST on October 8, and it will end at 5:30 am IST on November 16," reported Gadgets 360 citing Krafton.

BGMI players can play the itan-Last Stand from 7:30 am IST on October 31 till 5:30 am IST on November 16. The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode will be available from 7:30 am on October 22, and the Infection Mode will be available from 7:30 am on October 31, and Payload 2.0 from 7:30 am on October 31.

The Battle Grounds Mobile India event will start on October 20 and will start with the Lamp Exchange Event. The event will end on November 9. Induration of the event BGMI players collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with other headbands and game items.

The Diwali Log-in event for the BGMI players will start from October 29 to November 8, the players in the duration of the game can earn several headbands and accessories.

The Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time event of the Battlegrounds Mobile India will run from October 15 till October 25. In the event, players will be able to purchase one 50 percent discount coupon for Premium crate.

Posted By: Ashita Singh