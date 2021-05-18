The Korea-based game developing company - Krafton announced several special rewards for those who pre-register for the game in order to attract more PUBG players and fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In delightful news for all the PUBG lovers in India, the pre-registration process for the Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile has started today, May 18. With this, users can now pre-register via the Google Play app store by simply clicking on the "Pre-Register" button.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available to users aged 18 and above. If you fall in this age group, you should be able to see the app on the Play Store. Google will likely restrict the game from being distributed to users under 18 to comply with regulations. However, gamers under 18 can also play the game, provided they have the consent of their parents.

The Korea-based game developing company - Krafton announced several special rewards for those who pre-register for the game in order to attract more PUBG players and fans. While it did not specify what the mentioned rewards would be, the company did specify that those rewards will be available for Indian users only.

Krafton also revealed that the game will feature the extremely popular Sanhok map. A recent image shared by the game developer resembles the Ban Tai dock on the Sanhok map. As per other reports, it will feature its own eSports tournaments and leagues.

Additionally, the game might not support cross-server matchmaking since it will be available in India only and doesn’t fall under the PUBG Mobile universe. This means that people will be able to conduct matches with other people from India only. Their data will also be stored on the Indian servers.

Earlier the company had mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India would offer a "world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience" and its fans can also enjoy "exclusive in-game events like outfits" along with many other tournaments.

The original PUBG Mobile India game was banned in India in September 2020 after the central government deemed it a threat to the country's online security. Along with it, over 200 popular apps including Alibaba, TikTok, and CamScanner were also banned by the government. The return of the game was announced in October 2020 itself.

