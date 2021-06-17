If you are a Beta tester you can go and download the game from Google Play Store and enjoy the experience. For the rest of the players, Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released around June 18.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India is finally here- at least for the Beta Testers. Now you can play the game available for pre-registered users on the Google Play Store.

According to the Google Play Store description, users will be able to opt-out of the Beta Testing and download the public version of the game once it is officially available. This means that the game is not available currently for the public. Only the Beta testers who opted for testing early will have access to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, before you hop on to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, it is important to know these necessary conditions otherwise you won’t be able to play the game. You can even be blocked for 24 hours if these conditions are not met.

OTP required for playing the game:

Yes, you have heard it right, users will be required to verify themselves via OTP (One Time Password) to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Earlier, players could log in through Facebook, Google Play, or Guest account to play PUBG Mobile. But this time the conditions have been tightened to avoid data theft and damage to the unity and integrity of India.

What will happen if you don’t fulfil this condition?

• If OPT authentication is not done you will not be able to play the game.

• Users can enter the “Verification Code” only three times, after that, it will not work.

• The verification code will remain valid only for 5 minutes.

• You can request for OTP only 10 times, after that you will be banned for 24 hours.

• One phone can be used to register up to 10 accounts.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan