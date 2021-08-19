Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton is providing the same December 31 window to the iOS users to migrate their data from PUBG to BGMI. Users can also get a detailed explanation of data transfer on the game's official support page.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Ending wait for lakhs of iPhone users across the country, Krafton on Wednesday released the Indian version of the Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), known as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for iOS, Apple's operating system, which will enable the iPhone and iPad users to install ane enjoy their favourite game.

The iOS version of BGMI was released months after the game was launched for Android users in June and the makers have also given an option for iOS users to transfer their account data and game progress from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton is providing the same December 31 window to the iOS users to migrate their data from PUBG to BGMI. Users can also get a detailed explanation of data transfer on the game's official support page.

Here's all you need to know about data transfer to the iOS version of BGMI:

- You can only migrate your data through Facebook and Twitter login methods. The current version of BGMI doesn't support the Apple Game Centre. It is expected that in the next update the makers will provide this provision also.

- You can not migrate all your data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. Users who have migrated their account data reportedly lost their popularity in the iOS version.

- You can make a new account as the game supports normal gameplay without any data migration. However, Krafton recommends that players should initiate the data transfer after creating their character and before playing their first game.

- If players initiate the data transfer after playing some games in BGMI, all current data will be replaced with the previous data from the PUBG Mobile.

How to transfer account data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI:

- Download and install the from Apple App Store and accept all privacy policies.

- Create a new character

- On the game's main home screen, you will get an option to initiate data transfer. Accept it to transfer your data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI

- Alternatively, you can go to BGMI settings and tap on the data transfer option on the top right corner.

- BGMI will inform you with a confirmation message once the data is transferred.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan