Krafton had opened the pre-registration for PUBG New State on February 25, 2021 on Android devices but excluded Asian countries such as India and China from its pre-registration cover.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Battlegrounds Mobile India, the desi version of now defunct PUBG mobile fixed some major issues users had complained about in recent days. The latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update fixes the much disturbing bug due to which the battle royale game would take much more time than usual despite optimal internet speeds when the players sports a Unicorn outfit. The users had complained that the royale game would also get stuck at times.

Other problems, such as abrupt shut down of Battlegrounds Mobile India, are yet to be fixed by the popular smartphone game maker.

What all issues have been fixed by Krafton in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

In the patch schedule released last week, a total of four issues have been fixed by Krafton in Battlegrounds Mobile India game. They are:

- Getting stuck in loading screen when wearing Unicorn-set outfits.

- Game shutting down abruptly when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu with certain devices.

- Not getting shot in some situations when riding buggy vehicle in the Mission Ignition mode.

- Sound from other players’ Tesla vehicle being very low.

PUBG New state release date

The PUBG developers are reportedly preparing to launch the new game PUBG New State in September. According to reports, the pre-registration for PUBG New State for iOS devices will begin in August.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: iOS release date

According to reports in virtual gaming portals, in its security patch issued last week, Krafton said that ‘the game was getting shut down when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu, with some iPad devices’. Shortly after, Krafton removed the mention of iOS devices in the July 24th Patch Note and changed it to ‘some devices’ instead of iPads.

Krafton claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed the mark of over 34 million players in the first week of its launch.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma