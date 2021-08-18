New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After a long wait, Krafton on Wednesday has finally launched the Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) for its iOS users. Apart from that, the gaming company has also announced the iOS app’s maintenance schedule. Now even iPhone users will be able to download the game and play it in different modes. Not only this, but users will also be able to participate in the ongoing event in the game.



How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS?



Step 1: Search by typing Battleground Mobile India in the Apple App Store

Step 2: This will direct the users to the BGMI iOS App Store listing

Step 3: While downloading the app, users have to authenticate themselves by using the Apple ID or face reorganisation feature.

Step 4: Now your game will be downloaded.



Note: The Battleground Mobile India game is about 1.9GB in size. In order to run the game smoothly on the iOS device, users are advised to use iOS 11.0. The BGMI is an alternative to the PUBG Mobile game, which was banned by the government last year due to security reasons.



Meanwhile, the gaming company has also informed some iPhone users might find it difficult to immediately log in to the game due to the ongoing maintenance issue. However, the company has also said that the issue will be resolved by today.



BGMI recently crossed 50 million download on Android app store:



Soon after the official launch in July the BGMI has crossed the milestone of 50 million downloads. To celebrate the huge success the gaming company has gifted players a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit as well as other rewards. Now even iPhone users can claim these rewards by downloading the game.



Meanwhile, the company had announced the launch party event on Battleground Mobile India last month. The event took place between July 8 to July 9 and 18 pro teams participated in the event. The winning team got a reward of Rs 6 lakh. These pro teams were led by renowned gamers like Dynamo, Mortal, K18 and Godnixon.



Last year in the month of September the government of India, banned 118 Chinese mobile apps which included PUBG as well. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said that 118 mobile apps were a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity, India's defence, state security and public order.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen