New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Amid the wait by the iPhone users for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), game's maker Krafton on Instagram has hinted about the released date of BGMI's iOS version. As per the post by Krafton, the wait of iPhone users may end soon in a day or two. Krafton had released the BGMI for Android users on July 2. Since then, iPhone and iPad users have been asking about the release date of BGMI for iOS.

“We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know. Stay tuned for more”, the post by Battlegrounds Mobile India on Twitter reads. The developer is referring to the ‘50 million downloads’ post where the company announced 50 million downloads rewards. The company is now teasing the long-awaited Apple iOS version via its official social media handle.

In the post, Krafton has put a large question mark where the dot below the mark has been replaced with the logo of Apple indicating the release of the game for iOS soon. The emphasis seems to be on telling users that the game may make its iOS debut in the coming days.

In the post, the company has mentioned that they are preparing for all Indian players to receive the rewards irrespective of their operating system and the sentence carries an Apple logo at the end. This makes it clear that the game will soon arrive on Apple’s operating system, iOS.

Earlier this week, Krafton had said that it will keep the users informed about further developments regarding the iOS version of the game. Krafton stated, "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news."

