A number of websites on internet are claiming to have the links of BGMI apk links in the wake of rising impatience of the virtual gamers for a BGMI lite version of the smartphone game.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the successor of the banned PUBG smartphone game, was released in India on July 2 to a bumper reception from virtual gamers across the country. Krafton, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) claimed over 10 million downloads of the popular game just within a week of its launch.

However, unlike PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India so far does not have a Lite version. PUBG Lite in its pre-ban times was available to be played on low-end smartphones as well. However, BGMI does not support less expensive smartphones. A number of reports suggest that a BGMI Lite version is least likely to be released by Krafton. Instead the company recently rolled out a low-resolution option inside the application of the popular game.

What are BGMI Lite versions ‘available for download’?

Krafton is yet to announce, if at all, the launch of a lite version of the BGMI game. However, a number of websites on internet are claiming to have the links of BGMI apk links in the wake of rising impatience of the virtual gamers for a BGMI lite version of the smartphone game.

These files green-flagged as ‘BGMI Lite apk’ version, if downloaded, can instead damage your smartphone through the presence of malware and thus putting the data inside your smartphone at risk.

According to a report in BGR India, there exists a number of websites that host the pages which contain such fake BGMI apk links.

The report adds that a few YouTube videos are also spreading these fake versions, telling users the details of a “compressed” version of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game as BGMI Lite.

Technology experts advise to download the smartphone applications only through designated play stores or from the official website of the gaming developer.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma