Earlier, the gaming enthusiasts who weren't able to download the beta version of the game which was available only for pre-registered players can also download and enjoy the game.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The wait is finally over as Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially launched in the country. Now, PUBG's mobile alternative is available for download for everyone. Earlier, the gaming enthusiasts who weren't able to download the beta version of the game which was available only for pre-registered players can also download and enjoy the game. All you need to do is head straight to Google play store to start playing.

Who can download it?

Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is available only for Android users which means iOS users have to wait for a little. However, an announcement regarding the same by Krafton is expected anytime soon.

How to download?

There is no need to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK from third-party stores, just head to the Google Play store and hit the install button.

How to update beta version

The users who had downloaded the early access version can update the app to get the official version. Just click on the update button on the app and you are good to go.

Battlegrounds Mobile India official rewards

You would be excited to know Krafton has also extended the duration to collect the ‘India ka Battlegrounds’ gift reward ( on 1 million and 5 million downloads) till August 19. You can also collect the Constable Set (permanent) reward from the in-game events section once 10 million downloads are completed.

Similarity with PUBG Mobile

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is very similar to PUGG Mobile with a few cosmetic changes like green blood and fully clothed characters. One of the important changes however is the "Gameplay Management System" that will keep reminding you to maintain your health and give you tips on staying hydrated etc. You can turn off these Messages if you are above 18 years.

Transfer data from PUBG Mobile

What's more exciting is that you can transfer your data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game and then continue playing. However, earlier it was claimed that BGMI was sending user data to China which raised security concerns.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha