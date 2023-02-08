Bard vs ChatGPT: How Google Is Taking On Open-AI With Its New Software | Key Differences

The term "artificial intelligence" (AI) describes a class of computer algorithms that can mimic human thought and reasoning. AI can help people with daily tasks, therefore improving their quality of data consumption and even getting help in the work at hand. There are many reasons why the tech giants including Microsoft and Google have been constantly working on their AI-based chatbots which help users in many ways.

Furthermore, Microsoft has invested in Open AI’s ChatGPT and has been accumulating AI support in all of its services. Google on the other hand has recently announced its AI ChatBot Bard in a blog post, saying it will revolutionise the search made by users.

Here is the major difference between ChatGPT and Google Bard AI chatbot which are completely the industry leaders in the ongoing AI race.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, a recently unveiled huge language generation model from Open AI, has been trained to generate writing that is similar to that of a person. It can be modified for many natural language processing applications, including question-answering, translation, and text summarisation. Despite the fact that GPT is recognised for its ability to produce writing that is both intelligible and contextually suitable, it occasionally also manages to produce biased or incomprehensible content. It is built on the OpenAI GPT-3 family of large language models, and it has undergone supervised and reinforcement learning techniques for improvement. It's interesting to note that Microsoft was one of the platform's early backers, which explains why the company has consistently pushed the platform with its services.

ChatGPT has gained a massive user base in the past few months and is capable of writing emails, posts, articles, and even codes. It is also available in the subscription model wherein a user can pay $20 a month to get prioritised for the queries or demands he/she makes.

What Is Bard AI Chatbot?

Bard is an AI bot that functions as a conversational platform for users looking for answers to their questions, much like ChatGPT does. LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) AI powers The Bard. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, revealed in a blog post that the company intends to integrate the services into its well-known search engine to make it even more specialised, intelligent, and useful. At the moment, Google is relying on the information that other publishers upload on its platform to respond to the question.

ChatGPT vs Bard:

1. While Google's recently released Bard would be up to mark in terms of current trends and information, the ChatGPT consumes text-rich texts to stay relevant, and its knowledge currently only extends to information as of 2021.

2. Another significant distinction between Bard and ChatGPT is that although ChatGPT would require enormous amounts of paper to refresh its knowledge, Bard is constructed in such a way that it would automatically soak up pertinent information from the internet.

3. When compared to Google's Bard, ChatGPT currently provides some biased and factually incorrect material.

4. In comparison to ChatGPT, The Bard would offer a lot of detailed information that would help give its user base useful and educational details.

5. While the ChatGPT generates responses to text questions, The Bard wants to make information more freely available in a way that is understandable and can inspire learning in everyone, even children.

Notably, the Bard AI is not available to the public but as per the blog post, the platform would soon be available.