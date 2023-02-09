OPEN IN APP

    Bard Goof Up Causes USD 100 Billion Loss To Google Within Hours

    Google losses over $100 billion in the market after sharing incorrect marketing video of its Bard AI.

    By Ashish Singh
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 11:35 AM (IST)
    In order to compete with ChatGPT, the California-based technology firm Google, which has been an industry leader in digital projects, has just revealed its artificial intelligence-driven Bard. However, everything went south when the corporation revealed incorrect information in a promotional video, causing Google's parent company Alphabet to lose $100 billion in the market. For your reference, the value of the company stands at $ 1.293 trillion.

    Alphabet Inc. promised on Twitter that a brief GIF video showing Bard in action would help explain complex subjects, but it actually provided an incorrect response.

    Initially, Reuters called attention to a mistake in Google's marketing for Bard, their chatbot that made its debut on Monday, about which satellite first captured images of a planet outside of the solar system.

    As a result, details about how and when Bard will be incorporated into Google's main search function were not included in the live-streamed presentation. Just before the presentation, Google found the mistakes in Bard.

    In a blog post by Google, the company announced the Bard AI platform which will work on the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA).

    "We've been working on Bard, an experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA. And today, we're taking another step forward by making it available to trusted testers before making it more generally available to the public in the coming weeks," the blog stated.

    Google seemed to be under pressure after Microsoft announced its multi-billion dollar investment in Open AI’s ChatGPT and integrated it into its search engines Edge and Bing. The ChatGPT has been a hit platform as it has gained millions of new users within a few months of launch making it an aspect to worry about.

    ChatGPT has the ability to generate human-like dialogues, as well as articles, codes, emails, postings, and even conversations. While on the other hand, Bard AI is believed to come with more informative and precise results.

