Backed By Apple & Google, Matter To Make Use Of Smart Home Devices, IoTs Simpler

The Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA), which creates and promotes open global standards for the products that are revolutionising the industry, recently announced Matter. It is an all-encompassing connectivity standard that makes IoTs and home appliances easier to use.

Using this open-source protocol, users can connect various mobile apps and smart home devices. More than 200 member companies, including Apple, Google, Samsung, and Ikea, support the new standard, which was first discussed in 2019.

In order to create a standard for connectivity between smart home gadgets and smart appliances, the CSA has announced Matter certification. Previously, the smart home technology produced by various companies was incompatible. However, Matter will create a unified standard connection between smart home appliances and other home appliances. For example, you can use the Apple Home Kit to control your Philips smart bulb.

Users can manage every IoT device with Matter using different apps. This eliminates the need for users to remember which app controls the lights and which controls the smart speakers by making devices configured in Google Home visible in Samsung SmartThings and vice versa.

However, every smart home device would be needing the Matter certification after which it can be upgraded with the help of software updates. TVs, window coverings, door locks, heating and cooling systems, smart light bulbs, plugs and switches, and window and door shades are just a few of the popular smart home products for which certification is currently available. Other items, such as security cameras, will have to wait until the standard's subsequent revision. The Google Home and Apple Home devices will also be supported by Matter's smartphone apps.