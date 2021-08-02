New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The month of August is here and there comes a series of exciting smartphone launches this month. While a significant volume of excitement is being marked for Redmi K50 series and Motorola's challenge to OnePlus Nord series, the true winners are likely to be the budget smartphones coming up with various premium features.

Jagran English is hereby enlisting the most anticipated smartphone launches for the month of August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

A successor to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the smartphone is likely to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 888+ processor. Reports on Technology-based platforms suggest the smartphone to be packed with a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel on the outside, and a 7.5-inch flexible AMOLED panel made of UTG (ultra-thin-glass) on the inside. There has been no confirmation on the pricing as yet, however, the device might as well support Samsung's S-pen.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is tipped to be launching in the first week of August. Several reports claim that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and the recently-launched Motorola Edge 20 Lite are same devices but are meant for different markets. If this holds the truth's fort, then it would mean that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch HD+ display sporting a 90Hz refresh rate. The price base may be lower than ₹44,000.

iQOO 8 5G

The iQOO 8 5G, successor to the successful iQOO7, is scheduled to launch on August 4th. According to reports on Technology-based portals, the iQOO 8 5G could be the first phone to launch with Snapdragon 888+ chipset, with a 120W FlashCharge Technology. This means that the company will claim that iQOO 8 5G may support zero to a hundred per cent charge up in less than half an hour. The smartphone is also leaked to feature an LTPO panel with 10-bit colour, 2K resolution (QHD+), and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K50 series

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch its Redmi K50 series this August, according to several reports. Redmi K50 series will be a successor to popular and successful K40 series which according to initial reports, is likely yo have at least two smartphones, the Redmi K50 and K50 Pro.

Both the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro will have the Qualcomm chipset: the Snapdragon 895/ 898. The Redmi K50 will reportedly support 50W fast charging and will come with a 48MP primary camera. While the Redmi K50 Pro will feature a mega opener 108MP camera, coming with a 120W fast charging support.

Reports claim that Redmi K50 will be priced at ₹27,990, while the Pro version will be placed in the ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 price range.

Realme 8S

Realme 8S is likely to be launched in August 2021. Reports suggest that Redmi 8S will feature a triple camera setup at the rear, with a 90Hz 6.5-inch display at the front. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC so the phone is also likely to have a 5G support. The smartphone may come up with a 5,000mAh battery while supporting 33W fast charging. As for the pricing, it should be around the ₹15,000 price base.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma