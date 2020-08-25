New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday hosted its 58th convocation ceremony via Virtual Reality in view of coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was telecast on DD Sahyadri and social media platforms where the personalised digital caricatures of the students were seen receiving the degrees from the digital animation of director professor Subhasis Chaudhari. Also, medal winners received their medals from the personalised caricature of the chief guest, Professor Duncan Haldane.

The IIT- Bombay said in a statement, "Keeping in view the safety measures during the ongoing pandemic, the institute held its convocation in virtual reality mode for its graduating students. IIT-Bombay did not wish to deprive the students of the sense of achievement and pride of passing out of the premier engineering institute."

'Innovation' to be big driver of India's growth; With ambitious & tech-savvy population, a forward thinking govt. that supports entrepreneurship & 4th largest #Startup ecosystem, India to stake its claim as one of world's great innovation hubs



Guest of honor, Chairman-CEO of Blackstone, Stephen Schwarzman said, “Innovation to be a big driver of India's growth; With ambitious & tech-savvy population, a forward-thinking govt. that supports entrepreneurship & 4th largest Startup ecosystem, India to stake its claim as one of the world's great innovation hubs.”

Director Subhasis Chaudhari praises the efforts of the students and said, “You will be experiencing personally created avatars of each one of you collecting degree certificates from my own avatar surrogating me, from the comfort of your homes. This is probably the first such attempt anywhere in the world.”

The graduates of IIT Bombay shared their gratitude and thanked University for giving them unique convocation even after an ongoing crisis. A student from the Department of Computer and engineering, Sahil Hiral Shah received the honorary ‘President of India Medal’. Shashwat Shukla, a student of electrical engineering was awarded by the ‘Institute Gold Medal’. Three students were awarded by gold medals for their remarkable performance through virtual reality. Also, a PhD student Prakash Singh Badal was awarded by ‘Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal’.

