ASUS Launches AIO A3 Series In India With More Optimised Performance

All-in-One ASUS A3 Series desktops (A3402 and A3202) have been launched in India. The ASUS A3 series offers a contemporary and minimalist design with optimised performance and outstanding entertainment features for everyday computing and immersive multimedia experiences for home entertainment. It is powered by 12th Generation Intel® CoreTM processors and Intel® and Up to Iris® Xe graphics.

With an integrated HDMI-in port, the A3 series was created to meet the diverse needs of consumers. It can also be used as another external display or as an immersive external display for laptops, gaming consoles, or other supporting devices.

ASUS A3 Series Specifications:

The ASUS A3402 All-in-One desktop features a space-saving 23.8-inch widescreen NanoEdge 100% SRGB Display that allows users to enjoy work and entertainment in vivid detail.

The machine is also available with a touch screen and includes Exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies to ensure true-to-life colours for immersive viewing experiences. The A3402 comes standard with ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology, which combines powerful audio hardware and fine-tuned software to deliver crisper sound with Dolby Atmos support.

The AIO supports up to Intel's i5 12th Gen CPU and RAM upgrades of up to 32GB via two SODIMM slots. The AIO includes a 512GB SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5" SSD/HDD.

On the other hand, the ASUS A3202 has a 21.45-inch widescreen display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio and a colour gamut coverage of 100% sRGB. It also includes the exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies just like its siblings. The wide-view technology provides a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees with Full HD resolution and an anti-glare display.

The A3202 AIO comes with up to 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB), 512GB SSD, and a second 2.5-inch storage slot. It is compatible with Intel's i5 and i3 12th Gen processors. Similar to the A3402, this model has two integrated high-quality stereo speakers with 2.7x larger audio chambers, the new advanced bass-reflex design, and Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos support.

According to Arnold Su, Business Head for Consumer and Gaming PC in the System Business Group at ASUS India, "We at ASUS are thrilled to have continued to forge ahead in the all-in-one PC segment and the A3 series is no exception as we carry on with our journey to elevate the entire user multimedia experience with an aim to make it more innovative, stylish, and robust. We want to introduce solutions that perfectly mesh with today's contemporary lifestyle while providing style, performance, and productivity as the hybrid work model takes the lead.

ASUS A3 Series Price:

The ASUS A3 series – A3202 and A3402 are available for Indian users at the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores, starting from INR 54,990 (A3202) & INR 65,990 (A3402) onwards. AIO A3202 will also be available on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart & Amazon.