New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tech giant Google on Thursday organised Google for India 2021, announcing several India specific features. During the event, the tech giant reiterated its commitment to use its earlier announced USD 10 billion fund for India in digitisation.

"Last year, we announced the USD 10 billion Google for India Digitisation Fund to invest in the country’s digital momentum through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructural and ecosystem investments," said the company.

In one of the first announcements during the event, the tech giant said that Google Assistant would now support end-to-end vaccination flow in India. It said that this feature, which will be rolled out in early 2022, will allow users to choose the vaccine, and slot available, but they would need their Aadhaar card for the registration.

"Across people, businesses, and institutions, the outbreak of COVID-19 has catapulted India’s adoption of digital to unprecedented levels. With the fundamental drivers of digitisation now in place, and millions of new users coming online, India’s goal of becoming a truly digital economy is within sight. It is now imperative that we step up our efforts in building products that are even more inclusive of India’s diverse and unique needs," said Google India Senior Vice President Sanjay Gupta.

Google also announced the new search feature that will allow users to use web pages in their preferred language. This feature, the tech giant said, will be available in five Indian languages.

"Today at Google For India, we’re proud to announce a feature in Search that gives users an option to access web pages from other languages, in their preferred Indian language," Google's Pandu Nayak said.

In another India-first feature, the tech giant said that Google Search will now read aloud search results in the user's language. The company said that this feature will currently be available in India, but would be expanded to more languages soon.

Google also said that its payments app Google Pay will launch a speech-to-text feature that will allow users speak out their account numbers while making a payment. The app will also start supporting 'Hinglish' in the early 2022, the company said.

Google Pay will also get the My Shop feature that will allow small traders to showcase the entire inventory through the app, the company said.

"With over 10 million merchants now on Google Pay for Business, and many more joining the fold of digital payments every day, we are making it easy for merchants and micro-entrepreneurs to create an online presence directly from the Google Pay for business app" said Google's Ambarish Kenghe.

The company also said that it will partner with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for a USD 15 million progamme to support the MSME sector in India. Under this, MSMEs can avail loans of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore at competitive interest rates.

"This marks SIDBI's launch of a paperless journey to its customers from onboarding to the disbursal stage. With renewed hope in making a full and vital economic recovery, we look to this collaboration to enhance our efforts in expanding the sector’s access to credit and are very eager to see the constructive impact that we can achieve together," SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann.

