New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Assassin’s Creed-maker Ubisoft has announced a free weekend event for Assassin Creed Valhalla which will allow the gamers to try out the popular Viking adventure game. The development comes as part of the planned roadmap for the month of March by Ubisoft which is reported to be expanding on a Ragnarok based content, titled, ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’.

There are a total of three events that are planned for the upcoming weeks. On February 21, the Assassin’s Creed will get a 1.5 update reportedly to get the small glitched off the way while optimizing the gaming experience.

Following February 21 update, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available for free for 4 days irrespective of your platform starting February 24. The gamers on Computer or laptop can access it by either visiting the UPlay or the Epic Games store during the course of four days starting February 24. If you choose to buy the game after February 28 – when the free gaming period ends – all saves and progression will be taken forwards to the full purchase.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀



Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATS — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2022

Assassin’s Creed: ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’ expansion from March 10

On March 10, 2022, Assassin’s Creed will expand with the ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’. The lucrative downloadable content possesses 40 hours of gameplay with some incredible locations right from the heart of Norse mythology. The gamers are expected to be the lords of out of the world powers such as the ability to absorb powers and skills from the dead enemies, shape shifting into a raven and transformation of skin into magma for protection.

Ubisoft recently announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been the most profitable release in the franchise to date.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma