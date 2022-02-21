New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a major breakthrough for science and scientists, a group of physicists were successfully able to control plasma in nuclear fusion experiment with the use of artificial intelligence. Nuclear fusion refers to the fusion of two atoms at very high temperatures from which high energy in released.

Unlike burning fossil fuels or the fission process of existing nuclear power plants, fusion offers the prospect of abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases. Nuclear fission energy comes from splitting atoms. Fusion energy comes from fusing atoms together, just like inside stars, including our sun.

In the study, published in Nature journal, scientists have recreated these extreme conditions is by using a doughnut-shaped vacuum surrounded by magnetic coils called tokamak, that is used to contain a plasma of hydrogen that is hotter than the core of the Sun.

However, the plasmas in these machines are inherently unstable, making sustaining the process required for nuclear fusion a complex challenge, reports said.

"This AI is, in my opinion, the only way forward," said physicist Gianluca Sarri from Queen's University Belfast.

"There are so many variables, and a small change in one of them can cause a big change in the final output. If you try to do it manually, it's a very lengthy process."

Scientists have been working for decades to try to develop fusion energy as a viable power source.

While nuclear fusion could revolutionise energy production, with pilot projects targeting energy output at 10 times the input, no fusion project has up to now created a net energy increase. Critics say commercially viable fusion always remains fifty years in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma