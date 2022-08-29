Artemis-1 Moon Mission To Be Launched By NASA Today | When And Where To Watch

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to launch Artemis-1 moon mission rocket on Monday, 29 August 2022. The launch teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida spent a final full day of preparations ahead of Monday's planned liftoff of NASA's giant next-generation rocket on its debut test flight, kicking off the agency's Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of the Apollo era.

According to the agency, Artemis-1 will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon for decades to come. During this flight, the spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. It will travel 280,000 miles from Earth, thousands of miles beyond the Moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission. Orion will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.

"Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective," said Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark uncrewed Artemis mission. "We are excited, the vehicle is ready, it looks great."

When And Where To Watch Artemis-1 Launch?

The launch of the Artemis-1 is all set to take place at 8:33 AM EDT or 6:03 PM IST. It will be live telecasted on NASA TV as well as NASA's official YouTube page.

Important Details About The Mission:

-Launch date: Aug. 29, 2022

-Mission duration: 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes

-Total distance traveled: 1.3 million miles

-Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

-Splashdown: Oct. 10, 2022

This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission,” he added.

The Artemis program seeks to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious astronaut voyages to Mars, a goal that NASA officials have said will probably take until at least the late 2030s to achieve.

(With agency inputs)