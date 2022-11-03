AQI Dips In Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; Is This A Right Time To Buy An Air Purifier?

The National Capital's air quality index (AQI) recently crossed over from the very poor category into the severe category. Not just this, every year this season, Delhi faces a poor air quality making it difficult to see or breathe.

Not only Delhi, cities like Kanpur, Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya, Patna, Lucknow, and Agra have been in the poor category in terms of AQI. According to a CNBC report, each person loses 2.2 years of life expectancy due to air pollution. So it is better to surround yourself with cleaner and less pollutants by opting for an air purifier.

Not just outside, even inside your home there is poor air which contains viruses, bacteria and smog which can make you unhealthy over a period of time. With the record pollution level, there are high chances that there might be pollutants present inside your home as well.

Indoor air pollution is one of the top five environmental health risks, according to the EPA. Studies have shown that people spend as much as 90% of their time indoors, so it’s important to make sure the air you’re breathing is clean. An air purifier can help remove pollutants from your indoor environment and improve your overall health.

There are a number of factors that can contribute to indoor air pollution, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from cleaning products and off-gassing from carpets and furniture. If anyone in your household suffers from allergies or asthma, poor indoor air quality can make symptoms worse.

If you're considering purchasing an air purifier, now is a great time! An air purifier can help remove pollutants from your indoor environment and improve your overall health. Keeping the Air Quality Index in mind, it may become a necessity in the coming future.

Not only can it help reduce allergens and irritants in the air, but it can also help to improve respiratory conditions. If you suffer from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions, an air purifier may be able to provide some relief.

What To Keep In Mind While Choosing An Air Purifier:

With so many options available, it can be difficult to determine which purifier is best for you.

The size of the room to be purified - this determines the size and power of the unit required, the type of filter you require, there are numerous types of filters available, each with their own set of advantages and disadvantages.