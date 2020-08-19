The ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12 is likely to be out in the market by the middle of 2021, with the production expected to begin in the coming months.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Less than four weeks after Apple said that it will start the manufacturing of iPhone 11 from its plant in Chennai, reports have emerged that Apple’s soon-to-be-launched flagship iPhone 12 smartphone will be manufactured from its new plant located in Narasapura near Bengaluru, Business Standard reported.

The ‘Made in India’ iPhone 12 is likely to be out in the market by the middle of 2021, with the production expected to begin in the coming months.

The report suggests that Wistron’s (Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturer) Narasapura plant will be fully operational by October this year. With an investment of over Rs 2,900 Crore and 10,000 new hirings in line to the operationalisation of the plant, the stakes for Apple in India are significant.

Around 1,000 workers have already started working at the Wistron Plant, with more to join in the coming weeks.

iPhone 12 will be the seventh Apple iPhone model to be made in India. Until not long ago, the Cupertino-based premier smartphone maker used to make older models of iPhones from its plants in India, however, in recent months, the trend of manufacturing latest iPhone models, and now even the yet-to-be-launched ones have picked up.

This has reportedly happened since manufacturing from India saves Apple 22 per cent import duty on the imported iPhones which get sold within India. However, Apple saving import duty expenses doesn’t necessarily translate into lowering the iPhone prices in any way.

In addition, under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of the government, Apple will receive an incentive of 4% to 6% on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India for the next five years.

In another major development of establishing significant operation base in India, last month, Apple's contract manufacturer, Pegatron, was registered as a subsidiary in India.

Posted By: Talib Khan