Apple’s New MacBook Pro With M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips Unveiled; Check Specs And Other Details Here

The California-based technology company Apple has finally unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max silicon chips that provide more efficient and faster performance as compared to the previous generation MacBooks. Notably, Apple has announced 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants globally as reported earlier. Additionally, the tech giant has also unveiled the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips that is more powerful, capable, and versatile with a starting price of Rs 59,900.

The introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which are specially designed for the devices' efficient performance, is the event's show stealer. Furthermore, the MacBook Pro will perform demanding tasks such as effects rendering and more at a 6x faster rate than the Intel-based MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro: What’s New?

Apple has finally offered its flagship Pro series with 8K displays (60Hz) or 4K displays (240Hz) which are powered by M2 Pro chips with 10-core and 12-core CPUs which offers up to 20% better performance than the M1 Pro chip. With this, the GPU will now offer 30 percent better performance and now has got up to 19 cores on offer. Additionally, MacBooks are now around 80 percent faster than the previous generation in terms of editing and rendering capabilities.

Speaking of connectivity, the MacBook Pro now offers Wi-Fi 6E, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3, a headphone jack, and HDMI ports.

While the M2 Max chip will enhance the performance of the laptop by up to 30 percent if compared to the M1 Max chip. Unlike the M2 Pro chips, the M2 Max is offered with a 12-core CPU that offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessors. Additionally, the MacBook Pro has 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

"M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon, with an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max Price In India:

The starting price for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for students. Starting at Rs 249,900 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and Rs 229,900 for educational institutions. Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are now being accepted, and the device will begin selling on January 24 through authorised Apple resellers in India.