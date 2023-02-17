Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset 'Reality Pro' Likely To Debut At WWDC 2023: Report

APPLE, a California-based technology company which is known for its premium gadgets is reportedly going to launch its highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023), as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman, who is known for providing the correct information about the tech giant Apple has mentioned that Apple is very likely to introduce the mixed reality (MR) headset at WWDC 2023 which usually happens in June. However, no official dates have been announced as of now.

"Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple's next major device," wrote Gurman in a tweet.

Earlier in his report, Mark Gurman clearly stated that the mixed reality (MR) headset could be named the Reality Pro Headset and could make a debut with a price tag of $3,000. Additionally, in his detailed report, he also mentioned some specifications including the design, hardware, and software of the headset.

Speaking of the design, the headset could feature elements like aluminum, glass, and cushion for a more premium finish and could get an M2 chip with a massive battery pack to give it an edge over the Meta’s Quest Pro.

Additionally, it could feature a crown (similar to smartwatches) in order to access various settings of the device and will also have advanced features like VR-powered Facetime for a better video calling experience and theatre-like movie streaming experience.

Additionally, it was said that the MR headset would reportedly have capabilities for workouts and meditation. Instead of using Face ID or Touch ID to identify users, the headset is likely to use iris scanning.

Interestingly, the launch date of the device has been postponed quite a few times due to some software and hardware issues as reported by Bloomberg. However, the official launch date and specifications are yet to be finalised by the company.