New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple’s smart speaker — HomePod mini- has gone on sale in India starting today, November 24. The recently launched speakers are available to purchase at Apple’s official online store at Rs 9,900. The HomePod Mini speaker comes in three new colours, over the standard white and black options that the users had before October. The technology company had announced its launch during the “Apple Unleashed" event last month along with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

Here's all you need to know:

HomePod mini colour options

Apple has added three new colours — yellow, orange and blue — to the HomePod mini. You can also buy it in white and space grey colour variants, that were introduced last year.

HomePod mini: prices, availability

The new colours of the Apple HomePod Mini are priced the same as the default colour options at Rs 9,900. Buyers can avail an EMI option to pay Rs 1,165 monthly for their HomePod Mini speaker. The HomePod mini is available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

HomePod mini: How to buy

Users can buy these from Apple’s official online store.

HomePod mini: features and specifications

HomePod mini supports multiple languages for Siri. You can ask Siri to call someone, get directions, play music, or check the weather using English mixed with Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, or Gujarati. Users can also stream music from popular music platform like Gaana on HomePod mini.

Further, the Apple HomePod Mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 15; iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later; or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 15. It uses computational audio to provide a detailed acoustic experience. The smart speaker is powered by Apple S5 chip and runs advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha