New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk:Apple launched its first online store in India on Wednesday, offering a wide range of products, support and facilities for its customers. The tech giant has tied up with Blue Dart for logistical support. So far, Apple products were available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and Apple authorised retailers, but now, interested shoppers will be able to purchase their desired Apple product straight from the company store. Additionally, the customers will also get direct customer support as well as trade-ins, student discounts, and financing options. So, all you need to do is visit the Apple India website (www.apple.com/in) and make purchases directly without having to rely on third-party services.

Here is why the new apple store is a win-win deal for Indian customers

Customers who shop from the Apple online store in India will get all their shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists. This includes helping customers choose which product is right for them, to payments and delivery .Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi.

Customers purchasing Mac from the Apple online store, will also get supports custom-configuring the device. Whether you need more memory, additional storage, or an extra-powerful graphics card, you can have your device tailor-made to suit your needs.

Trade-in Programs offered by the story is another advantage for customers. They can exchange any used and eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

The tech giant is also bringing a AppleCare+, a warranty programme, with its online store. The facility extends the warranty of your Apple product with up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

Customers can purchase products on Apple India online store through credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking, and credit card on delivery.

Apple, which competes in the premium smartphone segment in India with players like Samsung and OnePlus, has been aggressively ramping up its presence in the Indian market. The US-based company, in collaboration with partners like Wistron and Foxconn, recently started assembling iPhone 11 in India.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha