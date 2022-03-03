New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Finally, the day is here! Tech giant Apple has announced the most awaited event of the year for the launch of the third generation iPhone SE 2 2022. The company is set to introduce its 'affordable' iPhone SE 3 2022 on March 08. Besides the smartphone, the US-based trillion-dollar company is also expected to introduce an affordable iPad Air during the event.

The information was given by the SVP Marketing for Apple, Greg Joswaik. Taking to Twitter, Greg wrote, “Peek performance." It is also believed that the upcoming iPhone SE 3, 2022 will use the A15 Bionic chipset and be a 5G-enabled handset.

Take a look at Greg's post here:

Earlier, news surfaced online, which stated that the tech giant will change the design of the iPhone SE3 2022. However, the news seems very unlikely rather the interesting part will be the pricing point of the smartphone. Though Apple calls its SE series as ‘affordable’, as per the news, the tech giant could launch the iPhone SE 3 2022 at $300 (the amount translates to Rs 22,723) as the starting variant.

It is also believed that iPhone SE 3 2022 will support 5G. If the smartphone will support 5 G, then it refutes the above-mentioned and expected pricing of it.

Expected specifications and features of iPhone SE 3 2022:

The tech giant is expected to carry on with the currently available chipset which is A15 Bionic in the iPhone SE 3 2022. It is expected that OS in iPhone SE 3, 2022 will also be the latest. Currently, iPhones are running on iOS 15.

As per reports, the company is likely to make changes in the resolution of the iPhone SE 3 cameras. The current model of the iPhone SE is equipped with a 12MP at the rear and a 7MP for selfies. It is expected that the upcoming model will witness an improvement in the selfie lens.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen