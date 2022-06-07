New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The first day with the opening keynote of Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference concluded on June 6th. The WWDC conference will continue till June 10. On the very first day of Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety.

Here are the major launches made at the WWDC Event Day 1:

iOS 16

The latest operating system for iPhones will have a refreshed lock screen that comes with new widgets, greater personalization and a new approach to notifications. Users will be able to add widgets as well to the lock screen. The lock screen will also get a new 'Live screen' activity feature. There's also a new 'Focus' filter where users can filter out notifications from apps they might not need always.

With the new updated iOS 16, Apple will let users undo sent Messages. Users will also be able to edit out messages after they have sent them.

The new iOS will have to feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.

Apple also beefed up security features on the new iOS. It launched Safety Check in the settings app that lets users revoke access to personal data like the location they had shared with other users.

Users can also log out from iCloud accounts on other devices for added safety from the Safety Check page.

Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four instalments over six weeks, without any additional fee. And no, Apple Pay is not coming to India for now.

M2 Chip

Apple revealed the M2 chip, the successor to the company's first in-house chip, named M1. The latest M2 chip, which comes with 24 gigabytes of unified memory, is 18% better than its predecessor and can playback multiple streams of 4K and 8K video. Apple also launched a redesigned MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro with the new chip.

New MacBook Air

The powerful M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, the new Air is 11.3 inches thick, fitted with a 13.6-inch liquid. Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system. There is also a headphone jack.

The MacBook Air will start at USD 1,199 and come in grey, gold, silver and blue.MacBook Pro starts at USD 1,299. Both laptops will be available next month. 13-inch MacBook Air in India will be available in next month and Apple's MacBook Air with M2 will be priced at Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. The 512GB storage option for the MacBook Air will cost Rs 1,49,900. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education. The 512GB MacBook Pro costs Rs 1,49,900 as well. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter will be available for Rs 5,800.

iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 will include the Free Form productivity app, which will allow users to share ideas on FaceTime video meetings.The iPad Pro will now be able to show groups of apps on a secondary screen, allowing for greater productivity in a bid to make iPad apps more "desktop-like".

WatchOS9

Apple's new WatchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, new metrics for workouts and heart rate zones for exercise. It also expects to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the atrial fibrillation health feature soon. The software update will also help users build a medication list and remind them to take medicines.

macOS Ventura

The new macOS, dubbed Ventura, will have updates to the Mail app, camera software updates and improved productivity features. Apple is also bringing Continuity Camera to let users rely on their iPhone camera as a web camera for their Mac.

