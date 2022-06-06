New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 will kickstart on Monday, June 6th at the San Jose Convention Center in California. The event is expected to showcase new developments of the company. California-based company is expected to unveil the next versions of its operating systems that would be titled iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watch OS9, and Apple AR/VR set and it is also speculated that Apple might launch its own search engine.

When and Where to Watch WWDC 2022:

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 keynote will take place at 10:30 pm today and the event is slated to be live-streamed through Apple's YouTube channel. The event will also be live-streamed at Apple.com and Apple TV and Apple Developer app.

Here's what to expect from WWDC 2022:

iOS 16

The upcoming operating system, iOS 16, will be the successor to the current iOS 15 and will come with several new features and improvements. Reportedly, the OS will likely bring new ways of interacting with the system and some "fresh Apple apps," Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman said. He added that iOS 16 will not bring many significant cosmetic changes, but it will include new ways of interacting and some "fresh Apple apps."Besides, Apple might also bring some new widgets to iOS 16 since they have mostly been untouched since iOS 14.

iPadOS 16

It is expected that iPad OS 16 might be launched in the key developers meeting of the company. As per reports, the new iPad OS will get an improved multitasking experience that would be similar to that of macOS, Gurman said in his recent newsletter Power On.

WatchOS9 and other new features

The Watch OS 9 will be an update of the past year’s WatchOS 8, as per Gurman. He had previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking features are in the works for iOS 16.The new accessibility features include Door Detection, Apple Watch Mirroring, new VoiceOver languages, Live Captions on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc.

Apple's AR/VR headset

The company's long-time rumoured device is likely to get unveiled at the event because according to Gurman. The headset appears to be in the final stages of its development. Apple has also ramped up development of the software that runs on the headset, with the platform expected to be called "reality" or "ROS" for short, as per Gurman's report.

Apple Search Engine

The tech giant is planning to launch its own search engine in the upcoming event. Speculation on the same increased after writer Robert Scoble tweeted a thread summarizing the Apple surprises he expects in the coming year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh