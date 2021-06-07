Apple WWDC 2021: The three-day conference, free for all Apple developers, will be live-streamed on Apple.com, Apple Developer app, Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube page.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is set to host its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 7 to 10, starting at 10:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) tonight. The three-day conference, free for all Apple developers, will be live-streamed on Apple.com, Apple Developer app, Apple TV app and Apple’s YouTube page.



Apple WWDC 2021: What to expect?

The Cupertino-based technology giant, like the last year and the years before that, will announce the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS on the first day of the company’s annual event.

According to a report in the Firstpost, Apple is expected to allow users to set notification preferences in iOS 15 with a new menu that will show on the Lock screen and Control Center. Among other notable expectations, apple will allow the option of automatic reply to messages for specific user statuses.

Privacy a key feature

In addition to the already available App Tracking Transparency feature, the newly designed menu in the iOS 15 will show the users the apps silently collecting data from them.

Widgets on home screen in iPad: Report

The initial reports about Apple WWDC 2021 suggest that among the other key announcements to be made by Apple on day 1 of its annual would be this iPad upgrade. Widgets may be placed on to the home screen in Apple iPad OS Home Screen.

New MacBook Pro

According to a report by MacRumours, a 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory database site by Apple. The listed features hint that the new MacBook Pro might come with a Battery capacity of 8,693 mAh/11.45V.

Sugar levels on Apple Watch?

According to a report in CNET, Apple Watch and its software are likely to get new features. The Apple Watch, which can currently track movement, heart rate, ECG and blood oxygen levels, can next track blood sugar levels as well.

