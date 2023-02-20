Apple Watch Warns User Of Internal Bleeding; Helps Get Timely Treatment

SMARTWATCHES have been used for fitness for a while now. From tracking footsteps to analysing intense workouts, it helps the user quantify the tasks performed. And occasionally, they can become life savers too.

One such story of the Apple Watch alerting the user of bleeding in the internal body was reported by a Reddit account "digitalmofo". The Series 7 wearable prevented complications in gastrointestinal bleeding.

Once the wearer dozed off, he woke up to repeated notifications that the owner’s “pulse was racing”. The Apple Watch, coupled with several body sensors is capable of monitoring the heart rate.

After repeated notifications, the owner made up his mind to take a medical consultation. Upon a brief check-up of health parameters like pulse rate and oxygen, the doctor called 911, the user reported on Reddit.

"Severe internal bleeding, I had a little over 3g/dL hemoglobin, and my normal is about 15," the Redditor posted. "They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I'd not have made it," digitalmofo added.

He further credits the medical staff and the people who donated blood for transfusion for the rescue. "I'd have just passed out and died without ever knowing if not for my apple watch," he writes lastly.

The newest offering in the Apple's Watch lineup includes Series 8, SE and Ultra. The Apple Watch SE starts from Rs. 29,900, Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs. 45, 900 on the manufacturer's website. The top-end model is the Apple Watch Ultra which starts from Rs. 89,900.

The Ultra model has the most premium features like the IP6X dust resistance, Action button, screen brightness up to 2,000 nits, Blood Oxygen and ECG app, heart rate notifications, temperature sensing, emergency SOS and more. Some of these features are missing in the entry-level models.