The new Apple Watch Series 6 has a 2.5 times brighter display with GMT face, typograph face and emoji face. The Apple Watch Series 6 also shows elevation change and can tracks blood oxygen levels.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Apple Watch Series 6 in its virtual event 'Time Flies'. The new Apple Watch Series 6 has the same design as Series 5 but it comes loaded with new features like oximeter sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and a 2.5 times brighter display.

GMT face, typograph face, emoji face, interchangeable bands have also been added to the new Apple Watch Series 6 which comes with Watch OS7. It also has a solo loop which adds to the comfortable fit and comes in seven colour variants.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma