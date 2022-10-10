Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Feature Helps Women Find Out That She's Pregnant: Report

According to a report, an Apple Watch indicates a 34-year-old woman that she is pregnant. Reportedly, a Reddit user mentioned that the watch has shown a sudden increase in her heart rate which gave her a thought that something is now right and after the tests were done, she came to know about it.

"Normally my resting heart rate is around 57 and my heart rate went up to 72. Not a huge increase but the alert shows it's been up for 15 days. I understand why. started," she wrote on the platform.

"The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would never have taken the test without my watch because I'm not late for my cycle," she added.

On the other hand, Apple has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 in India which claims to be the best watch in terms of health features, including an innovative temperature sensor. It also has a dedicated women’s health and Crash Detection feature for severe crashes.

The all-new Apple Watch Series 8 is available in India at the starting price of Rs 45,900 and the Apple Watch SE is now available at Rs 29,900. Meanwhile, there are multiple offers that are going on many platforms. It includes HDFC offers a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Rs 2,000 on Apple Watch SE.