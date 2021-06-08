Apple WWDC 2021: iOS 15 includes significant updates on FaceTime and digital keys in the Apple Wallet, with even Windows and Android users becoming able to join FaceTime calls.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple’s World Wide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2021 remains the most significant annual event of the tech world. This time, the first day of the currently ongoing Apple Conference involved Cupertino-based technology giant unveiling iOS 15.

iOS 15 includes significant updates on FaceTime and digital keys in the Apple Wallet, with even Windows and Android users to become able to join FaceTime calls. On FaceTime, Apple unveiled the option to let users watch movies/shows (currently from Disney-Hotstar and HBO Max) or listen to the music together during a call. FaceTime will now also have a totally new grid view of the faces of people in the call.

Privacy a key feature in iOS 15

"At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right," Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, said during the virtual keynote presentation on Monday. "We don't think you should have to make a tradeoff between great features and privacy. We believe you deserve both,” he added.

Apple introduced “mail privacy protection”, under which the email application on Apple devices will now hide IP addresses of the users so that companies sending email could not link users’ information and other online activity. Also, email senders can no more see when the receiver opened the email. Siri, too, will now process your audio command within your device instead of sending it over to a server. Apple said that the change will make Siri’s response time faster.

WatchOS 8: “Enhanced breathing experience” with “Mindfulness”

WatchOS 8 involves the integration of the Wallet feature to get the UWB keys for cars, homes and even checked-in hotel rooms. The ‘Breathe’ app has been revamped as ‘Mindfulness’ to give users an “enhanced breathing experience.”

MacOS Monterey: New Safari browser, universal control and more

macOS Monterey got a new Safari web browser in WWDC 201, which includes a new automation feature labelled Shortcuts, which can help users automate a set of most used tasks from the OS. Quick Note also gets a highly layered feature approach. macOS will now also enable the Focus mode which integrates across all Apple devices.

iPad OS 15: Widgets and Multitasking key feature

iPadOS 15 focuses on multitasking with Apple’s tablets. This involves keyboard shortcuts and a new docking bar design with a much more organised widgets assortment. Other features include a revamped Safari browser with web extensions on iPad, FaceTime, SharePlay and Quick Note on iPadOS 15, Live Text and new Spotlight search.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan