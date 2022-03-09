New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched a slew of new products at its ‘peek performance’ event including the brand new iPhone SE 5G. Apple's iPhone SE is considered as an 'affordable' product for its users. The new iPhone SE comes as an upgrade over the iPhone SE second-generation, which was unveiled in 2020. Apart from iPhone SE, the company also introduced the iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and M1 ultra chipset for its users.

iPhone SE 2022: Price and availability

The brand new iPhone SE will come in three storage variants 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The starting price of the smartphone is kept at Rs 43900 by the company. Customers who are interested in making a pre-order for the smartphone can do it from March 11. The smartphone will go on sale from March 18. iPhone SE 5G comes in three colours - Red, Starlight, and Midnight.

iPhone SE 2022: Features and specifications

The iPhone SE 5G comes with a 4.7-inch retina display. The brand new model will feature s thick bezels at the top and bottom. Apart from that, iPhone SE 5G will also consist of Apple's home button feature, which houses the Touch ID sensor.

Under the hood, iPhone SE 5G will get an A15 Bionic chip, which is also given in iPhone 13. iPhone SE 5G A15 chip contains a six-core CPU and four-core GPU. The smartphone also has a 16-core Neural Engine that unlocks many features on the iPhone SE 5G.

While talking about the camera of the smartphone, then the iPhone SE 5 G features a 12MP sensor camera. The brand new iPhone SE also has camera quality and features of iPhone 13 such as Photographic Features, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

iPhone SE 5G will run on iOS 15 out of the box and is promised to get “years of updates”.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen