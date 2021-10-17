New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Following the successful conclusion of its iPhone 13 launch event, tech giant Apple will hold the 'Unleashed' event on October 18. Though Apple has not revealed the list of products that will be launched during the events, it is believed that the tech giant will introduce 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with upgraded Airpods and brand new Mac Mini.



When, where and how to watch Apple 'unleashed' event?



The event will start at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM in India) and will be live-streamed on its website and official YouTube channel.



14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models



It is been two years since the company upgraded the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. Now, the tech giant is expected to introduce the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a design update and thinner bezels.



The device will likely have a breakaway 'MagSafe' charging port that isn't much different from the 'MagSafe' port that Apple used for devices introduced before 2016. With the help of MagSafe technology, users can take advantage of fast charging speed than USB-C. However, specific details are yet to be disclosed by the company.



Possible specifications of the MacBook Pro model



This time, the 2021 MacBook pro model will not consist of an interactive OLED Touch Bar. For display technology, the company is expected to use Mini-LED. After the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro model 2021 will be the second Apple device to feature a Mini-LED display. The Mini-LED technology will offer users a variety of benefits like a wide colour gamut, higher contrast and dynamic range, and truer blacks.



If rumours are to be believed, then the device will offer a good refresh rate with a maximum of 120Hz "promotion" which will help users to enjoy smooth scrolling, and gameplay.



Based on details that were leaked in the recent macOS Monterey update, the device will also have a true 2x Retina resolution. Apart from that, 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely have a feature display with resolutions of 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 respectively.



It is also believed that the tech giant will eliminate Intel chips from the MacBook lineup. Now the devices will consist of a faster and more powerful "M1X" chip.



Apple AirPods 3



Apple will likely also introduce an upgraded version of AirPods at its event. The AirPod 3 is expected to be more like AirPod pro in terms of design with shorter stems and a redesigned charging case. However, the device is likely to be available at a more affordable price.



Apple Mac Mini



The tech giant is working to introduce a higher-end version of the Mac Mini with an upgrade in its design. It is expected that the device will consist of an M1X chipset which will be used on the MacBook Pro. Mac Mini is expected to feature four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI port, however, the HDMI port will be swapped out to the same magnetic power port that Apple first introduced on the 24-inch iMac.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen