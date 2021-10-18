New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple has finally announced the new MacBook Pro laptops, HomePod mini, and AirPods. The new MacBook Pro models were launched with two new Apple Silicon chips – M1 Pro and M1 Max. The new AirPods come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. It has spatial audio and Adaptive EQ features. Apple also launched a new subscription for Apple Music and three new colours for its HomePod Mini smart speaker during the Unleashed event.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's newly launched products:

MacBook Pro laptops

The launch as predicted focused on MacBook Pros which has been sported with a new display, design, and processor. MacBook Pros comes in 14 and 16-inch display options, which will be powered by the company’s own ‘M’ series processors. The new MacBook Pro also sports a design revamp, and has got rid of the TouchBar. It also has a MagSafe charging port.

In short, the Apple MacBook Pro 2021 is thinner, lighter and more efficient with more ports.

Apple MacBook Pro has a notch. The display is brighter. It also supports ProMotion technology with up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The new MacBook Pro comes with a Mini-LED display and this is an HDR display. A six-speaker sound system is there on both the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple says the new MacBook Pro now supports fast charge. It charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

MacBook Pro Price:

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model is priced at $1,999 onwards, while the 16-inch model is priced at $2,499 onwards. Both the laptops are available for pre-orders starting today, and will start shipping next week.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the cheapest in the market. Here's an overview of the silicon chip.

Apple's new AirPods Apple with Spatial Audio

Apple launched the new AirPods that come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro at $179. They come with support for spatial audio and adaptive audio – both AirPods Pro features. The new AirPods have smaller stems and more sensors. It comes with a new low-distortion drivers.

The 3rd generation AirPods will be available for Rs 18,500 and are available to order from apple.com/in/store. They will go on sale from October 26. The AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at the new price of Rs 12,900. The AirPods Pro now come with MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of Rs 24,900.

HomePod mini launched in new colours

The Apple smart speaker, HomePod Music has been launched in three new colours – Blue, Yellow and Orange. It is available for Rs 9900 from the official Apple Store and authorised resellers. It will go on sale in November in the new colour options.

Apple Music and Siri

Siri will now have custom playlists available for all Apple Music subscribers. Apple is also adding a new Voice plan for Apple Music starting at $4.99 where users can access Siri to listen to the entire Apple Music catalog.

